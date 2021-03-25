Indus Commissioners' meet: Pakistan seeks details on hydro projects sanctioned after abrogation of Article 370

The Pakistani delegation was led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah. [Image: Shutterstock]

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded on March 25. "Discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW)," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the meet, Islamabad also raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, MEA said that these projects are "fully compliant" with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

The annual Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meeting took place here after a gap of over two years. The last meeting had taken place in Lahore in August 2018. The MEA said the next meeting will be held in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.

The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, India's Indus Commissioner, and his team included officials from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah. The delegation arrived here on March 22. The MEA said the meeting was held in a "cordial manner".

"Both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve the issues by bilateral discussions under the treaty," the statement said.

Pakistan also sought additional information on hydropower projects in Ladakh sanctioned by India after the nullification of special provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, India has cleared several hydropower projects for the region.

Hydropower projects in Chilling (24 MW), Rongdo (12 MW) and Ratan Nag (10.5 MW) are in Leh; while Mangdum Sangra (19 MW), Kargil Hunderman (25 MW) and Tamasha (12 MW) are in Kargil.

"The Pakistan side requested India for sharing of information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed. Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the Treaty," the statement said.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) warrants the two commissioners to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. Last year's meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March was cancelled, a first since the treaty came into being, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)