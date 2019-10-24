Indri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Indri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Indri is an Assembly constituency in Karnal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 79.56% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 76.03% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Karan Dev Kamboj won this seat by a margin of 23875 votes, which was 16.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 140484 votes.