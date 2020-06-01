App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indraprastha Gas announces Re 1/kg hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCR from June 2

The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 saw fuel sales drop by as much as 90 per cent but relaxations thereafter have not helped demand recover to pre-COVID levels.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities on Monday was hiked by Re 1 per kg to make up for the additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, revised CNG price in the national capital "from Rs 42/ kg to Rs 43/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020," the firm tweeted.

There will, however, be no change in piped cooking gas prices.

The company had last cut CNG price by Rs 3.2 per kg and piped natural gas rate by Rs 1.55 per unit from April 3.

The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 saw fuel sales drop by as much as 90 per cent but relaxations thereafter have not helped demand recover to pre-COVID levels. Despite the drop in sales, the company continued to incur expenditure on paying salaries, fixed charges for power connections, maintenance of equipment and rent, sources said.

To recover these charges, the firm has raised CNG prices, they said.

"CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad being revised from Rs 47.75/ kg to Rs 48.75/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020," IGL said in another tweet.

CNG rate in Karnal district of Haryana was hiked to Rs 50.85 per kg and that in Rewari to Rs 55 a kg from Rs 54.15.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Business #CNG #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Indraprastha Gas Ltd

