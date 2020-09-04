INDRA NAVY 2020 | India-Russia biennial naval exercises begin in Bay of Bengal

Indian and Russian navies began the 11th edition of the biennial bilateral maritime exercise -- INDRA NAVY 2020 -- on September 4. The navies of both India and Russia are now holding drills in the Bay of Bengal, Times Now reported.

The Indian Navy has deployed Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer, and Sahyadri, the indigenous frigate. Fleet tanker Shakti and integral choppers have also been deployed for INDRA NAVY 2020 exercise. The frigate, however, had to be redeployed to help MT New Diamond, which caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The Russian Federation Navy, on the other hand, has deployed their destroyers Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs, and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet.

This year, due to the coronavirus health safety protocols in place, the two-day maritime exercise will be held in an entirely ‘non-contact, at sea only’ format.

The Indian Navy said: “Exercise INDRA NAVY 2020 will help to further boost mutual confidence and co-operation between the two navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.”

Exercise INDRA NAVY, which was first held in 2003, was started with the aim of enhancing interoperability and improving understanding between Indian and Russian navies. The last edition of INDRA NAVY was held in 2018 off Visakhapatnam.