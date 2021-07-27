INDRA 2021: India, Russia to hold joint military exercise in Volgograd in August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil on November 13, 2019. (Representative image: Reuters)

India and Russia will hold the 12th edition of the joint military exercise from August 1 to 13 in Russia’s Volgograd, the Ministry of Defence informed on July 27.

The exercise, named INDRA 2021, will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups, said the ministry in a statement



In the exercise, 250 personnel from both nations will take the part, the statement read.

“The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise,” it said.

In the statement, the ministry noted that the exercise will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both countries.

“The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia,” it added.