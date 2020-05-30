App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3,431; death toll reaches 129

As three more persons succumbed to the infection in the district, the number of victims rose to 129, the official said.

PTI

With Indore reporting 87 more coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of such patients in the district mounted to 3,431, an official said on Saturday.

As three more persons succumbed to the infection in the district, the number of victims rose to 129, the official said.

Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country in terms of the coronavirus outbreak.

Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that 87 people tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, due to which the number of patients grew to 3,431 from 3,344.

Three COVID-19 patients, including a 54-year-old woman, died during treatment at different hospitals here, he said.

"These fatalities took the number of dead due to the infection to 129 in the district," he said.

Of them, a 50-year-old man had died at a private hospital in the city on April 19, but the information about his death was mentioned in the medical department's bulletin issued late on Friday, officials said.

Thus, it came to light 40 days after the death.

When asked about this delay, Jadia said, "We got information about the 50-year-old COVID-19 patient's death from the private hospital on Friday. We will issue a notice to the hospital seeking reply as to why there was a delay in giving the information."

Questions are being raised about the delay in the disclosure of the details of COVID-19 patients' deaths in the district with some NGOs accusing the department of revealing information "as per its convenience".

First Published on May 30, 2020 11:31 am

tags #coronavirus #India

