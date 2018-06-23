App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indore inspiring rest of the country in cleanliness: PM Modi

The prime minister also congratulated Bhopal for securing the second position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today Indore was inspiring the rest of the country on cleanliness, after the city emerged as the cleanest in the Centre's nationwide survey. This was the second time the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh was adjudged the cleanest city in the cleanliness survey.

Last month, it was declared the cleanest city in the country in the 2018 'Swachhata' survey.

He was addressing a function after giving awards for the first and second positions under the drive to Indore and Bhopal, respectively.

"Indore is inspiring others cities of the country on cleanliness," he said.

The city's culture of public cooperation in maintaining cleanliness was unique in nature and a source of inspiration for other cities and towns, he added.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 07:18 pm

