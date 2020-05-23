Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district rose to 111 after samples of a 40-year-old deceased tested positive, said Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveeen Jadia.

The man had reportedly succumbed to the viral infection at a government hospital on Monday. He was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments, said Jadia.

Meanwhile, the number of the patients recovered from COVID-19 disease stood at 1,381, he added.

Indore had reported its first few COVID-19 cases on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection and the district has since witnessed a sharp rise in cases.



