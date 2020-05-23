App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

The death toll in the district rose to 111 after samples of a 40-year-old deceased tested positive, said Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveeen Jadia.

PTI

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district rose to 111 after samples of a 40-year-old deceased tested positive, said Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveeen Jadia.

The man had reportedly succumbed to the viral infection at a government hospital on Monday. He was suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments, said Jadia.

Meanwhile, the number of the patients recovered from COVID-19 disease stood at 1,381, he added.

Indore had reported its first few COVID-19 cases on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection and the district has since witnessed a sharp rise in cases.

First Published on May 23, 2020 11:37 am

