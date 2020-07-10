Indore civic body gifts flat to daily wager’s daughter who secured first division in Class 10 board exam

Bharti Khandekar, a labourer’s daughter who surprised everyone by securing 68 percent marks, i.e., first division, in her Class 10 board exam, has been gifted a flat by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The young girl was homeless and stayed with her family on the streets near a market in Indore. She battled all odds to prepare for her board examinations and secure outstanding marks.

The girl’s father Dasharath Khandekar may be illiterate, but he was determined to provide education to his children and toiled day and night to ensure the same. He and his wife both are daily wage labourers, who used to stay in a hut near the pavement outside Shivaji Market. However, it was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive.

This could not crush Bharti's spirit. She would look after her brothers while her parents were away during the day, while she would stay up till the dead of night to prepare for her board exams.

Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal took cognizance of her talent and hard work, and gifted her a one BHK flat, along with study table, books, and clothes.

Besides, Pal promised to make arrangements to ensure Bharti can pursue higher education free of cost. Bharti aspires to become an IAS officer.

Commenting on her achievement, Bharti said: “I secured 68 percent in Class 10. The credit of my success goes to my parents, who worked hard to send me school. I am happy. I want to become an IAS officer. We were born on the footpath and studied there. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free.”

