 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

At a brief ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Modi at the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit here. ”Together with every countries' efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare," Modi said.

PM Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the two-day summit which begins on November 15. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted PM Modi at the venue. (Image: AP)

Indonesia on Wednesday handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

At a brief ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Modi at the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit here. ”Together with every countries' efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare," Modi said.

The handing over ceremony came as the member states finalised the joint declaration. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India has contributed ’constructively’ to drafting of G20 ’outcome document’.

Delegations from the member states had differences on how to characterise the Russia-Ukraine war, with Ukraine's western allies said to be seeking outright condemnation of Moscow.

There were fears earlier that the member states may not agree to a final document. G20 declarations require consensus of all members. The declaration was not immediately released.

Though the main business of the Summit ended in the afternoon, heads from some countries including India, had scheduled bilateral talks on its sidelines for later in the day.