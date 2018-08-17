Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador

The Indo-US relationship progressed to a new level under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Bush though the two countries used to be at an arm's length before that, US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster said.

The ambassador was speaking during a discussion here on "Evolution of US India relationship" with Lalit Mansingh, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to the United States.

"The Indo-US relationship used to be at an arm's length before the times of Vajpayee and Bush, who took the relationship to a new level," the US Ambassador said.

Agreeing with Juster, Mansingh said, "Indian diaspora did not play a major role in foreign policy formation until recent years when Indian immigrants distinguished themselves and the government focused on an outreach programme and used the Indian-American community as a lobby for the betterment of Indo US relationship".

"Indian culture is also doing well in the United States and people don't look for patronage from the government for the purpose. Most significant presence of Indians in the US is of students and professionals," he said.

Over 75,000 Indians study in the US and 15 percent of the Silicon Valley startups are owned by people of Indian origin, he noted.

Talking about the future of the Indo-US relationship, Ambassador Juster said, "The new frontier of US-India relationship is the economic relationship between the two countries and we are far far away from fulfillment of the potential. India needs to open up further for innovation and entrepreneurs".