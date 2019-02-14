Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indo-US biz dialogue: Wilbur Ross to participate via video conference

"US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster will lead the discussions for the India US CEO Forum and commercial dialogue," it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will participate in the Indo-US commercial dialogue on Thursday through video conferencing as his flight got cancelled, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

"US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster will lead the discussions for the India US CEO Forum and commercial dialogue," it said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu was scheduled to hold these meetings with his US counterpart Ross here.

A US Department of Commerce spokesperson in a statement said, “Due to inclement weather, technical problems that led to the cancellation of his flight, and other logistical issues, Secretary Ross regrets he is no longer able to attend the CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue in person.

"He intends to participate in most of the sessions remotely and thanks our private sector and Government of India hosts for their continued partnership as we further strengthen the ties between our two countries.”

The statement said that due to cancellation of flight, the US commerce secretary will not attend the meetings.

Representatives of the US and Indian governments will share outcomes of the 2018 commercial dialogue work plan, including the three work streams: standards, business climate and investment and travel and tourism.

Discussions will be held on the 2019 commercial dialogue priorities, identification of new areas of cooperation based on the new CEO Forum recommendations.

The co-chairs for the US-India CEO Forum are Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and James Taiclet, Chairman, President and CEO of American Tower Corporation.

This forum was reconstituted by the Trump and Modi administrations. It is an effective platform to highlight key market access issues that impact the ease of doing business and to identify areas for closer collaboration, it said.

Annual bilateral trade in goods and services between the countries doubled over the last decade, from USD 58 billion in 2007 to USD 126 in 2017.

The talks assumes significance as officials of both the sides are negotiating a trade package to boost bilateral commerce.

India is pressing for exemption from high duty imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to some domestic goods under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) as well as greater market access for its products from sectors like agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.
