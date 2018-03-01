Indo-Pak shelling will stop only when two nations start thinking of peace: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that exchange of firing and shelling between armies of India and Pakistan will continue unless the two nations start thinking of peace.

He was reacting to a question about the continuance of ceasefire violations and heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along LoC targeting civilians and schools in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“If they (both the nations) don't think of peace, the firing will not stop, neither from our side nor from their side”, the National Conference chief told reporters on the sidelines of a function.