Indo-Pak Conflict | Clamour from Opposition to bring captive pilot back safely

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that during the engagement with Pakistani aircraft on the morning of February 27, "we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21" and that the missing pilot is in the captivity of Pakistan, the Opposition expressed their concerns over the safety of the pilot and appealed to the government to get him back securely.

MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar had said the "claims" made by Pakistan that the pilot is in their captivity needed to be "ascertained". However, the Opposition parties collectively passed a statement condemning the "Pakistani misadventure".

After the meeting of the Opposition parties on the Parliament premises, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons, "Leaders have condemned the Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot. The leaders have urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity."



I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2019

He tweeted:

"The Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," the joint statement by Opposition leaders added. The joint statement was passed by leaders of 21 political parties.



After the statement by our Ministry of External Affairs, regarding targeting of our military installations and loss of one of our aircraft, we condemn the Pakistani misadventure and are deeply concerned for the safety of our missing pilot. pic.twitter.com/ZiccDSQHqV — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 27, 2019





I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you.

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 27, 2019



For the record it’s not just unsolicited advice to the PM, I had requested the opposition to postpone the meeting in light of the developments, especially after the news of our pilot being in Pakistani custody but they felt otherwise. I chose not to attend as a result. pic.twitter.com/kxRhSfYdRG

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 27, 2019



Pakistan has expressed its intention to crack down on terrorism and initiate a dialogue with india. Perhaps the best gesture to gain Indias trust at this point would be the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan back home.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 27, 2019



Pray for the safe and swift return of IAF pilot Abhinandan

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 27, 2019



Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time

Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 27, 2019



I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2019

