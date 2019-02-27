App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo-Pak Conflict | Clamour from Opposition to bring captive pilot back safely

"The Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," the joint statement by Opposition leaders added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that during the engagement with Pakistani aircraft on the morning of February 27, "we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21" and that the missing pilot is in the captivity of Pakistan, the Opposition expressed their concerns over the safety of the pilot and appealed to the government to get him back securely.

MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar had said the "claims" made by Pakistan that the pilot is in their captivity needed to be "ascertained". However, the Opposition parties collectively passed a statement condemning the "Pakistani misadventure".

After the meeting of the Opposition parties on the Parliament premises, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons, "Leaders have condemned the Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot. The leaders have urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity."

He tweeted:

related news

"The Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," the joint statement by Opposition leaders added. The joint statement was passed by leaders of 21 political parties.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that he prays for the "safe return of our brave pilot".

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted:

Similarly, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

Reiterating the sentiment, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted:

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) President and Member of Parliament Lok Sabha from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet, asserted that "Pakistan must respect the obligations" of the Geneva Conventions.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that "we all stand united to keep our country safe and strong".
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #air crash #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Indo-Pak ties #Ministry of External Affairs #Raveesh Kumar

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.