App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indo-Pacific concept initiated to disrupt existing structure, contain China: Russian FM

Addressing the gathering at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said that an equitable democratic order should not be influenced by use of brutal force.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the US over the concept of the Indo-Pacific, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said it was initiated to disrupt the existing structure and contain China.

Addressing the gathering at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said that an equitable democratic order should not be influenced by use of brutal force.

Lavrov also backed India and Brazil to be permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Close

The new Indo-Pacific concept being pushed by the US, Japan and others is an attempt to reconfigure the existing structure, he said.

related news

"Why do you need to call Asian Pacific as Indo-Pacific? The answer is evident -- to exclude China. Terminology should be unifying, not divisive. Neither SCO nor BRICS is exclusionary," Lavrov said.

"When we asked the initiators how Indo-Pacific is different from Asia Pacific, we were told it is more democratic. We don't think so. It is rather tricky. We have to be careful about the terminology which looks benign but is not," he said.

The Indo-Pacific has been a major focus area of India's foreign policy in the last few years and the country pushing for the peace and stability of the region.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indo Pacific #Russia FM #Sergey Lavrov

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.