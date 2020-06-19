Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.
Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.
"The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially," Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.
In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”. The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers.
