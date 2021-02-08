Indo-Canadians get threat calls after questioning farmers' protest on social media: Report

Representative image

Members of the Indo-Canadian community who questioned the farmers' protest in India received "threat calls", reports said on February 8. The callers allegedly threatened them with dire consequences including "sexual violence" against their family members.

Most of the alleged threat calls were received following the January 26 violence. Jay, a resident of Brampton suburb in Toronto, told Hindustan Times that an unidentified caller threatened to "rape" his wife and daughters.

Mohan, another victim based in Brampton, said he received over "70 calls" in the past week after commenting against the Indian farmers' movement on Facebook. The Peel Police, under whose jurisdiction both the victims reside, said it has registered their complaints.

Calgary-based Vinay, who spoke to the Indian daily, claimed to have received around 100 threat calls over the past 10 days. The suspected miscreants also "threw eggs and tomatoes" at his residence, he said, adding that he has approached the local police for aid.

None of the victims who spoke to the publication disclosed their full names - in apparent fear of being further targeted.

The cases being reported in Canada point towards a growing sectarian hatred among the diaspora population.

Indian-origin Shuvaloy Majumdar, who was the former policy director to Canada's Foreign Minister, also marked his concern over the "invective" views being propagated.

"I’m increasingly alarmed with the bloodcurdling sectarian invective against India. Particularly against Hindus, for whom empirically the VAST majority support pluralism, progress and peace. Christians face the same persecution in the policy sphere. It’s wrong," he tweeted.

The farmers' protest in India, underway on the outskirts of Delhi since November, has led to tensions among the diaspora population in Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy and Australia.

Canada, which houses one of the largest number of Punjabi immigrants, has seen frequent protests outside the Indian embassy and consulates.

India's Ministry of External Affairs had, on February 4, issued another request to the Canadian counterparts to increase security outside the Indian diplomatic missions. The request was preceded by the threat posed to the Vancouver consulate by "pro-Khalistan extremists".