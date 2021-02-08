MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indo-Canadians get threat calls after questioning farmers' protest on social media: Report

One of the victims claimed to have received around 100 threat calls over the past 10 days, with the suspected miscreants also allegedly throwing "eggs and tomatoes" at his residence.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Members of the Indo-Canadian community who questioned the farmers' protest in India received "threat calls", reports said on February 8. The callers allegedly threatened them with dire consequences including "sexual violence" against their family members.

Most of the alleged threat calls were received following the January 26 violence. Jay, a resident of Brampton suburb in Toronto, told Hindustan Times that an unidentified caller threatened to "rape" his wife and daughters.

Mohan, another victim based in Brampton, said he received over "70 calls" in the past week after commenting against the Indian farmers' movement on Facebook. The Peel Police, under whose jurisdiction both the victims reside, said it has registered their complaints.

Calgary-based Vinay, who spoke to the Indian daily, claimed to have received around 100 threat calls over the past 10 days. The suspected miscreants also "threw eggs and tomatoes" at his residence, he said, adding that he has approached the local police for aid.

None of the victims who spoke to the publication disclosed their full names - in apparent fear of being further targeted.

Close

Related stories

The cases being reported in Canada point towards a growing sectarian hatred among the diaspora population.

Also read: 'Ill-informed' and 'unwarranted': India on Justin Trudeau's comments on farmers' protest

Indian-origin Shuvaloy Majumdar, who was the former policy director to Canada's Foreign Minister, also marked his concern over the "invective" views being propagated.

"I’m increasingly alarmed with the bloodcurdling sectarian invective against India. Particularly against Hindus, for whom empirically the VAST majority support pluralism, progress and peace. Christians face the same persecution in the policy sphere. It’s wrong," he tweeted.

The farmers' protest in India, underway on the outskirts of Delhi since November, has led to tensions among the diaspora population in Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy and Australia.

Canada, which houses one of the largest number of Punjabi immigrants, has seen frequent protests outside the Indian embassy and consulates.

India's Ministry of External Affairs had, on February 4, issued another request to the Canadian counterparts to increase security outside the Indian diplomatic missions. The request was preceded by the threat posed to the Vancouver consulate by "pro-Khalistan extremists".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Canada #Farmers protest #India #Indo-Canadian #Toronto
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.