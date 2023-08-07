Indo-Bhutan rail link likely to boost tourism says EAM S Jaishankar

Earlier this year in April, the survey for the railway line was completed according to a report by The Bhutan Live.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on August 07, that India and Bhutan are considering building a rail-link between Bhutan and Assam. The minister also cited the rail-link's potential to increase the tourism potential of both places.

"We are in talks on the Rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam," Jaishankar said.

Earlier this year in April, the survey for the railway line was completed according to a report by The Bhutan Live. The railway line is likely to operate to and fro between Bhutan's Gelephu to Kokrajar in Assam.

It will be the first-ever railway connection between India and Bhutan and is expected to be completed by 2026. The Indian government will fund the 57-kilometre railway.

Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met visiting Bhutanese Foreign Secretary Pema Choden on July 30 and conveyed India’s commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the neighbouring Himalayan nation.

“Pleased to receive Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden of Bhutan after the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation talks this evening. Discussed our support for Bhutan’s development aspirations,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Jaishankar also commented on the border situation between India-Myanmar and said that the situation is 'challenging'. The Minister added that the Sittwe Port is operational, he also said that India is engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet the challenges.

The Union Minister also said that the India-China border talks have not been halted and said that a meeting will be held soon. The minister also claimed that progress has been made on 'key tension points' in the last three years.