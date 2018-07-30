Individuals could soon be allowed to own private jets without having to operate them

Rich Indians may soon be able to own a private jet without having to take responsibility of maintaining the aircraft, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the financial news daily, the civil aviation ministry is working on a proposal that would allow private jets to have different owners and operators.

Once the proposal is approved, individuals will be able to own a private jet and pass it on to an operator for maintenance on mutually agreed terms. This model is already being followed in the United States and Europe.

As of now, firms in India have separate units registered as 'non-scheduled operators' to manage and operate such jets. An individual who owns a private jet has to follow all regulatory requirements, including hiring the staff responsible for flight safety and crew to operate the aircraft.

"The economic adviser in the ministry has been asked to coordinate with the revenue department of the finance ministry on the matter and allow this model," an official told the newspaper.

Industry analysts were reported as saying that the move would place India on par with other countries and will help aircraft management companies' business.

Many believe that the move would allow interested businessmen to own private jets without getting into the hassle of operating them.