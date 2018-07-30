App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Individuals could soon be allowed to own private jets without having to operate them

The civil aviation ministry is working on a proposal that would allow private jets to have different owners and operators

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rich Indians may soon be able to own a private jet without having to take responsibility of maintaining the aircraft, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the financial news daily, the civil aviation ministry is working on a proposal that would allow private jets to have different owners and operators.

Once the proposal is approved, individuals will be able to own a private jet and pass it on to an operator for maintenance on mutually agreed terms. This model is already being followed in the United States and Europe.

As of now, firms in India have separate units registered as 'non-scheduled operators' to manage and operate such jets. An individual who owns a private jet has to follow all regulatory requirements, including hiring the staff responsible for flight safety and crew to operate the aircraft.

related news

"The economic adviser in the ministry has been asked to coordinate with the revenue department of the finance ministry on the matter and allow this model," an official told the newspaper.

Industry analysts were reported as saying that the move would place India on par with other countries and will help aircraft management companies' business.

Many believe that the move would allow interested businessmen to own private jets without getting into the hassle of operating them.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #aviation #India #policy

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.