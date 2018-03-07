Indira Gandhi International Airport adjudged world best in ACI survey

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been rated as the world number one among airports handling more than 40 million passengers per annum in a survey by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been ranked as the World’s Best Airport for customer experience.

ACI is a trade association of 1,953 member airports across 176 countries. As part of its survey on Airport Service Quality, views of passengers on 34 key performance indicators are measured.

Nearly 74 per cent of the world’s top 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium, has been adjudged as the best among those airports that fall in the highest category -- over 40 million passengers per annum.

The airport also recently joined the 60-million club and recorded 63.5 million passengers in 2017.

It has surpassed Changi, Incheon and Bangkok airports in terms of passenger growth and is now the 7th busiest airport in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airport across the world, according to a press statement issued by GMR.

"The award demonstrates DIAL's strong focus on operations efficiencies and resilient approach towards service delivery," said DIAL CEO I Prabhakara Rao.

Mumbai airport operator, GVK-run Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), also welcomed the honour.

"In 2007, when we had taken over the complete operations of the airport, the ASQ score was 3.53 and in 10 years we have got it to hover around 4.99 out of a maximum 5. It is a testimony to the quality service provided during 2017 to over forty six million travellers by the thirty thousand odd airport community members," said GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK.