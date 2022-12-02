English
    IndiGo's Kannur-Doha plane diverts to Mumbai

    According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak.

    December 02, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
    Representative Image

    An IndiGo plane flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport in Mumbai on Friday due to a technical issue.

    The airline said the flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

    "The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft for their onward journey," it said in a statement.

    According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak.

    Kannur is in Kerala.

    Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.
