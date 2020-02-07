App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight returns to airport after PW engine snag

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An IndiGo flight heading to Kolkata on Friday returned to Ahmedabad after one of the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines in the Airbus A320neo aircraft faced a snag mid-air, according to senior government officials. "One of the engines of 6E125 Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight developed high vibrations mid-air. Therefore, pilot returned the aircraft to Ahmedabad," the officials stated.

In a relief to IndiGo, aviation regulator DGCA on January 13 had decided to extend the deadline for the budget carrier to replace all 135 unmodified PW engines on A320neo aircraft from January 31 to May 31.

Four Air Turn Back (ATB)/In-flight Shut Down (IFSD) events were witnessed on Airbus A320Neo planes operated by Indigo in a week during October last year due to the failure of third stage LPT (low pressure turbine) blades.

Close

Therefore, stating that "desperate measures" were required to "put things in order", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on November 1 told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft "at all costs" by January 31 or they would be grounded.

IndiGo on Friday said, "This morning, an IndiGo aircraft operating Ahmedabad to Kolkata was returned to Ahmedabad. During the flight, the pilot momentarily observed a caution message and followed the laid down Standard Operating Procedures."

"Taking a precautionary measure, the pilot landed back at the Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was back in operation after inspection," it added.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #IndiGo

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.