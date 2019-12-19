App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 02:49 PM IST

IndiGo, Vistara & AirAsia waive rescheduling/cancellation fee for Dec 19 flights to and from Delhi

Earlier in the day, full-service carrier Vistara also offered passengers a similar option in case they miss their flights owing to the traffic situation

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Domestic carrier IndiGo has offered a flight rescheduling option as well as a cancellation fee waiver to passengers flying to or from the national capital on December 19.

The airline has also advised all flyers to keep track of the traffic situation on the Delhi-Gurugram highway, which is basically the route to the airport.

Earlier in the day, full-service carrier Vistara also offered passengers a similar option in case they miss their flights owing to the traffic situation. "Due to heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, customers who miss their flight due to this will be accommodated on the next Vistara flight at no extra fee or fare on the basis of seat availability from Delhi," the airline said in a tweet.

On December 18, Vistara also waived rescheduling and cancellation charges for people flying to and from Guwahati and Dibrugarh, citing the ongoing unrest in Assam as the reason. The waiver is applicable till December 22, the airline said.

Air Asia India joined the airlines in offerring flyers a respite in case they miss their flights from Delhi today.

"Dear Guests, Due to heavy traffic congestion and ongoing protests in NCR, AirAsia India will be waiving rescheduling charges/ cancellation fee for guests travelling from New Delhi for flights cancelled/ delayed for more than 3 hours on Dec 19, 2019," Air Asia India said via a tweet.

The Gurugram traffic police also issued an advisory via its Twitter handle to inform people of the traffic situation in various parts of the city.



First Published on Dec 19, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Business #India #IndiGo #Vistara

