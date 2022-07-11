English
    IndiGo to 'rationalise' salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians following mass sick leaves

    On July 2, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST
    IndiGo on Monday said it will "rationalise" the salaries of its aircraft maintenance techniciansand remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic", according to an internal communication.

    A sizeable number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave on Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their salaries, sources said. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

    IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. SC Gupta, IndiGo's Senior Vice President (Engineering) sent an email to aircraft maintenance technicians Monday, stating that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation industry as a whole including IndiGo has been through an unprecedented challenging period over the last 30 months.
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:56 pm
