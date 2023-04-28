IndiGo to operate repatriation flights from Sundan as part of Operation Kaveri

To support the Government of India’s repatriation efforts, IndiGo will be operating chartered evacuation flights under Operation Kaveri on April 28 and 30.

The airline will be operating two flights to bring back over 450 Indian citizens stranded in the conflict-torn nation back to their homeland over the weekend.

The first flight will fly evacuees from Jeddah in Sudan to Delhi on April 28, while the second will fly them to Bengaluru on April 30. The airline is operating these flights using the A321 aircraft.

The budget carrier said: “IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights…. IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Sudan."

Moneycontrol News