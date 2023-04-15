English
    IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

    IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

    PTI
    April 15, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
    IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution. (Representational image)

    An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

    While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

    "The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

    According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

    PTI
