IndiGo plane suffers high engine vibrations mid-air; returns to Mumbai

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on December 5 experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official. There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft.

Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes.

The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, was involved in an air turnback due to high vibrations in one of its engines. The plane has been grounded at Mumbai, the regulatory official told PTI.

The official also said the plane made a safe landing and that the incident would be investigated.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that during the flight, the pilot observed a caution message.

"Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft returned to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai," the spokesperson said.