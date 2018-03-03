IndiGo plane makes emergency landing after P&W engine problem

In yet another safety scare, IndiGo's Kolkata-bound A320 neo aircraft from here on Thursday made an emergency landing after one of its Pratt & Whitney engines apparently got stalled mid-air, according to a source.

The flight 6E 395, which took off for Kolkata from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) at around 6.18 pm with 166 passengers on board, returned. The plane landed safely at 6.58 pm on emergency basis, the source said.

In a statement, IndiGo said the flight had to return to Mumbai "due to a technical glitch (oil chip in one engine) in the aircraft".

The source said there was oil chip detection in engine 1 of the aircraft as well as high vibration and there was alert of stall messages also.

Further, the source said full emergency was withdrawn at 7.10 pm after the flight landed safely on the main runway 27 here at 6.58 pm.

"IndiGo has reported this incident to DGCA and has also initiated an internal enquiry on the incident," the airline said.

However, it did not disclose the number of passengers on board the aircraft.

All passengers were safely deboarded and the flight took off with an alternate aircraft at 7.45 pm with a total delay of one hour and 50 minutes, IndiGo said.

In recent weeks, there have been instances of A320 neo planes powered by P&W engines facing glitches. Such planes are operated by IndiGo and GoAir.

Despite a series of such incidents involving such A320 neo planes, the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA are yet to take a call on whether to ground the entire fleet till the problems are fully addressed.