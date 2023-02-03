 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo passenger books Patna flight, boards Udaipur flight; DGCA probing incident

Feb 03, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

"We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319, Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.

An IndiGo passenger who was to travel to Patna from Delhi airport boarded a different flight and landed at Udaipur, and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident.

The incident whereby the passenger landed at Udaipur airport happened on January 30.

According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.