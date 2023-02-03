English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IndiGo passenger books Patna flight, boards Udaipur flight; DGCA probing incident

    "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319, Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
    According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.

    According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.

    An IndiGo passenger who was to travel to Patna from Delhi airport boarded a different flight and landed at Udaipur, and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident.

    The incident whereby the passenger landed at Udaipur airport happened on January 30.

    "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319, Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

    According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.