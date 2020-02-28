App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo panel reduces Kamra ban period to 3 months; he says not regretful

"... I have no comment to offer on IndiGo banning me for 3 months instead of the 6 months now," Kamra said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra said he was neither sorry nor regretful of his actions, hours after IndiGo's internal panel decided to reduce the flying ban to three months. The reduction in ban period was informed by Indigo to the Delhi High Court.

"... I have no comment to offer on IndiGo banning me for 3 months instead of the 6 months now," Kamra said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In a statement, IndiGo said the airline's internal committee after hearing both parties passed an order.

Close

Pursuant to the order, Kamra has been suspended from flying for a period of three months. "IndiGo will comply with the order of the iternal committee," it added.

"I trust the IndiGo pilot's e mail & social media has helped explain why I did what I did. All I'd like to say is that I am neither sorry nor regretful of my actions," Kamra said in the post.

IndiGo had last month suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes.

Kamra thereafter approached the Delhi High Court against his suspension.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Business #Companies #Delhi High Court #IndiGo #Kunal Kamra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.