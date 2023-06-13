IndiGo operates international flights from new terminal at Chennai airport

IndiGo has begun its international operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building T2 with effect from June 13. IndiGo has begun its international operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building T2 with effect from June 13.

Air carrier IndiGo has commenced its operations at the new integrated terminal building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chennai Airport here.

In April, phase I of the building set up at an outlay of Rs 1,260 crore to boost passenger handling capacity, was inaugurated. IndiGo has begun its international operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building T2 with effect from June 13.

In a social media post, the Chennai Airport announced that the airliner would be operating all its international flights to various destinations from the new terminal building from Tuesday.

According to industry experts, with the commencement of operations by IndiGo at the international terminal, other airlines are also expected to follow suit. The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state.

”The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum to 30 MPPA, according to the government. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, temples and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings," it added.