IndiGo gets civil aviation ministry's nod to wet lease planes for US, Canada operations: Official

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

IndiGo in a statement said the airline is constantly in talks with the manufacturers as "we plan our next phase of growth" amid reports that it is looking to place a significant order for planes.

For the first time, IndiGo started operating wide-body Boeing 777 on the Delhi-Istanbul route in February. The plane has been taken on wet lease from Turkish Airlines.

The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is focusing on internationalisation, has received approval from the civil aviation ministry to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the United States and Canada, according to a senior official.

The airline has received nod from the ministry to wet lease two aircraft that can be utilised on this route.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said on Friday the ministry has also given approval for IndiGo to wet lease up to two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada.