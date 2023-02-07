IndiGo announces new flights to 9 more European countries, takes total to 15; check details here

Budget carrier IndiGo on February 7 announced the launch of new one-stop flights to 9 European countries from India via Istanbul, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new 141 average weekly flights will operate to destinations like Malta, Hungary, Belgium, Israel, Ireland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Greece, and Denmark from Istanbul.

The airline had previously launched connecting flights to destinations in Portugal, Switzerland, France, Italy, England, and Austria. In total, it now operates 335 average weekly codeshare flights to 15 countries in Europe.

With this, IndiGo will operate two daily flights from India to Malta, Budapest, Dublin, Prague, Amsterdam, Athens, and Copenhagen and three daily flights to Brussels and Tel Aviv. "These new flights have been added in view of the increase in demand for outbound travel to Europe as air travel sees a strong resurgence in 2023," the airline said in a statement.

Customers can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, it added.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, "We have witnessed a strong demand for international travel and especially to Europe last year. These connecting flights will not only add capacity but also provide convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe. We will continue to explore opportunities to provide affordable fares, on-time performance, and hassle-free connectivity for our customers." Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of budget carrier IndiGo, on February 3 posted an eleven-fold jump in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, led by a pick up in demand for air travel. The airline's profit came in at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the quarter under review as against a profit of Rs 129.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 61 percent to Rs 14,932 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 9,294 crore a year ago.

