English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IndiGo announces new flights to 9 more European countries, takes total to 15; check details here

    These new average weekly flights will operate to destinations like Malta, Hungary, Belgium, Israel, Ireland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Greece, and Denmark from Istanbul, IndiGo stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, IndiGo said in a statement

    The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, IndiGo said in a statement

    Budget carrier IndiGo on February 7 announced the launch of new one-stop flights to 9 European countries from India via Istanbul, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new 141 average weekly flights will operate to destinations like Malta, Hungary, Belgium, Israel, Ireland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Greece, and Denmark from Istanbul.

    The airline had previously launched connecting flights to destinations in Portugal, Switzerland, France, Italy, England, and Austria. In total, it now operates 335 average weekly codeshare flights to 15 countries in Europe.

    With this, IndiGo will operate two daily flights from India to Malta, Budapest, Dublin, Prague, Amsterdam, Athens, and Copenhagen and three daily flights to Brussels and Tel Aviv. "These new flights have been added in view of the increase in demand for outbound travel to Europe as air travel sees a strong resurgence in 2023," the airline said in a statement.

    Customers can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, it added.