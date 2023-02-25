 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to make debut at foreign air exercise

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

An IAF contingent comprising 110 air warriors has arrived at Al Dahfra air base of the United Arab Emirates for participating in the exercise Desert Flag

HAL's Tejas fighter jet (HAL)

Five Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral exercise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first participation of the indigenously developed jets in a military wargame in a foreign country.

An IAF contingent comprising 110 air warriors has arrived at Al Dahfra air base of the United Arab Emirates for participating in the exercise Desert Flag, officials said.

The IAF would be participating with five Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

"This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India," said an official.