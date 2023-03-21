Indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in UIP: Minister

The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the Universal Immunisation programme (UIP) as a two-dose regimen for adolescent girls aged 9-14 years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In June 2022, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the UIP with a one-time catch-up for 9-14-year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at 9 years.

This was based on fresh evidence on disease burden, evidence on the effectiveness of the single dose of HPV vaccine, clinical trial data and experience of the Government of Sikkim on the introduction of the vaccine.

"The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the UIP as a two-dose regimen as indicated in the product insert. Immunization of boys is recommended once 80 percent routine immunization coverage is achieved in girls," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The introduction and nationwide scale-up is planned in a phased manner over a period of three to four years subject to the availability of sufficient vaccine doses, Pawar said. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the major causes of cervical cancer.

