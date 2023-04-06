 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's world class digital infrastructure worth emulating by many nations: IMF

Apr 06, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

India Stack is the collective name of a set of commonly used digital public infrastructure (DPIs) in India.

India has built a world-class digital public infrastructure which is transforming lives and economy and can be a lesson for many countries to follow, an IMF Working Paper said.

It consists of three different layers -- unique identity (Aadhaar), complimentary payments systems (Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar Payments Bridge, Aadhaar Enabled Payment Service), and data exchange (DigiLocker and Account Aggregator).

Together they enable online, paperless, cashless, and privacy-respecting digital access to a variety of public and private services, a working paper titled 'Stacking up the Benefits: Lessons from India's Digital Journey' said.