India's window to make most of young workforce dwindling: Report

India's potential for development is often pegged on the bank of young citizens. The country, however, is running out of time to ensure these youngsters are able to participate in the development of the nation.

A report by Bloomberg cited government data to note that India's population in the under-19 age bracket has already peaked, which would mean a slowdown of new entrants into the labour market.

The report cited data from the Finance Ministry's Economic Survey 2019 which showed that in a little over 20 years, India’s labour force is likely to face a similar fate to that of China, home to an ageing society.

While job creation remains a grave concern, education standards, lack of qualified teachers, delay in funds and insufficient skilling programmes have also raised red flags. Budget 2019 cut education spend to 3.4 percent of the Education Ministry's annual expense, down by 0.4 percent from 2015.

In fact, India's ranking was at a dismal 115 out of 157 countries on the Human Capital Index, which among indicators takes into account a country’s education and health investments.

While the volume employable population remains high, job creation has not matched these numbers. Unemployment rates have touched a 45-year high, even while highly skilled jobs face talent shortage. This paradox has become a defining aspect of the times.