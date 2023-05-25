English
    India's wheat output set to touch a new record of 112.74 mn ton in 2022-23: Govt data

    Wheat production declined to 107.74 million tonnes due to heat waves in key growing states in the 2021-22 crop year.

    PTI
    May 25, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
    The total foodgrain production is also estimated to touch a record 330.53 (Representative Image)

    Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, had begun from October onwards, while harvesting is expected to get over by June 15 this year. The total foodgrain production is also estimated to touch a record 330.53 (Representative Image)

    The country's wheat production is estimated to set a new record of 112.74 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), while the overall foodgrain output is also likely to be a record 330.53 million tonne, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

    As per the third advance estimate of foodgrains released by the Agriculture Ministry, the country's overall wheat production has surpassed the government's target of 112 million tonne set for the current year, notwithstanding unseasonal rains during the harvesting period.

    Wheat production declined to 107.74 million tonnes due to heat waves in key growing states in the 2021-22 crop year.

    The previous record of 109.59 million tonne in wheat output was achieved during the 2020-21 crop year.

    Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, had begun from October onwards, while harvesting is expected to get over by June 15 this year.

    The total foodgrain production is also estimated to touch a record 330.53 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year against the actual output of 315.61 million tonnes in the previous crop year, as per the third estimate.

