'India's Usain Bolt' Srinivasa Gowda to get professional training from SAI: MoS Kiren Rijiu

Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda recently made headlines as being India’s Usain Bolt, when he ran 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds. The Kambala jockey became the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region, breaking a 30-year-old record.

After covering 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds, people estimated how long he would take to cover 100 metres. By calculation, it turned out that Gowda could cover 100 metres in 9.55 seconds. This is 0.03 seconds faster than Usain Bolt’s world record sprint of 100 metres, which took 9.58 seconds.



Karnataka: Srinivasa Gowda from Mudbidri, Mangaluru ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at a buffalo race (Kambala) in a paddy field on Feb1 in Kadri. He says, "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field". pic.twitter.com/tjq03M5m0C

— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

Speaking about this feat Gowda said, "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field". His achievement was also noted by Kiren Rijijiu, who took to Twitter to express his encouragement.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India said, “Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team Narendra Modiji and will do everything to identity sporting talents!”



Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents! https://t.co/RF7KMfIHAD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020





Faster Than Usain Bolt? Karnataka Man Running With Buffaloes Covers 100 Metres in Just 9.55 Seconds. I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing & make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have! https://t.co/G7jPE2zIng

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 15, 2020

Shashi Tharoor also encouraged Gowda on Twitter as he said, “I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing and make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have!”

Srinivasa Gowda will begin his training under top coaches from the Sports Authority of India and is expected to represent team India at the upcoming Olympics.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to express his awe at Gowda, saying, "Just one look at his physique and you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats."