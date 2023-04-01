 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unemployment rate scales 3-month high at 7.8% on ailing labor market, major layoffs

Apr 02, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

The unemployment rate in the country surged in December 2022 to 8.30 percent but declined in January to 7.14 percent. It edged up again in February to 7.45 percent, the CMIE data released on Saturday showed.

India's unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8 percent as the country's labour markets deteriorated, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

During March, the unemployment rate in urban areas was at 8.4 percent while in the rural areas it was at 7.5 per cent.

"India's labour markets deteriorated in March 2023. The unemployment rate increased from 7.5 percent in February to 7.8 percent in March. The effect of this is compounded by the simultaneous fall in the labour force participation rate, which fell from 39.9 percent to 39.8 percent," CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI.