India's unemployment rate declines to 6.51% in November: CMIE

India’s urban as well rural areas saw a drop in joblessness in November, lead to a fall in the overall unemployment rate to 6.51 percent during the month from 6.98 percent in October, hinting at an improvement in economic activity.

According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the urban unemployment was at 7.07 percent in November, a shade lower than 7.15 percent in the previous month.

In April and May 2020, the unemployment rate had crossed 20 percent due to the COVID-induced lockdown that brought most economic activities to a halt.

But, in a report published on November 23, Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE, said the labour participation rate had been sliding.

"Labour participation touched a recent peak of 41.3 percent in the week ended October 25. Since then, it has slid in each of the following four weeks," Vyas said.

"The deterioration of labour metrics in November is a signal again of the early exhaustion of the recovery process that began in late May this year. The recovery is not complete. The employment rate never reached its pre-lockdown levels and before reaching there, it has started to decline again."

Vyas said the employment rate was 36.2 percent during the November 22 week, the lowest since late June 2020.