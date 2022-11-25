 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India's transformation from 'soft power' to 'software power' is for global welfare: Jagdeep Dhankar

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

The Vice President made the comments during his valedictory address at UNESCO-India-Africa hackathon.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (File Image: PTI)

Technology has truly democratized governance-making it translate and accountable, and India's transformation from a soft power to software power is for global welfare, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday.

The Vice President made the comments during his valedictory address at UNESCO-India-Africa hackathon.

"India is on the move as never before. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and on way to becoming the third largest economy by end of this decade.

Technology has truly democratized governance-making it translate and accountable. Towards attaining this India has tapped the potential of digital-based E Governance," he said.

"India has successfully created massive Public Digital infrastructure to provide prompt and efficient public services, in a swift transparent- accountable way. During the pandemic, the world saw the manufacturing prowess of India, as it provided vaccines, medicines and equipments to our friends. During the challenging times of pandemic our Atma Nirbhar strategy helped sustain and restore the global supply chains," he added.

The Vice President also asserted that India's efforts towards self reliance is not for the narrow self interest, but for the world.