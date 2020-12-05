India's Total COVID-19 Active Caseload Lowest In 136 Days: Health Ministry

Country: India | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 1.60 billion (Image: AP)

India’s total COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 4,09,689 on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Union health ministry.

India’s present active caseload comprises 4.26 percent of the total positive cases, and new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,393 in the total active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

"India’s total active caseload has dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) today. This is the lowest after 136 days. The total active cases were 4,11,133, on July 22,” it said.

The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

"The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 36,652. 42,533 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours,” it said.

"The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28 percent today. The total recovered cases stand at 9,058,822. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is nearing 86.50 lakh and presently, stands at 8,649,133,” the ministry said.

It said that 78.06 percent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and union territories — Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases in a day, while 90,58,822 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 percent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211 and the death toll climbed to 1,39,700 with the coronavirus claiming 512 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 percent.