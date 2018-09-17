India's top military commanders to hold security review on September 28

India's top military commanders will extensively deliberate on the country's security challenges, including geo-political power play in the critical sea lanes in the region, at a conference on September 28 in Jodhpur.

The Combined Commanders' Conference, to be attended by top brass of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, is expected to review the situation along the border with China and developments in India's maritime neighbourhood, military sources said.

The conference in Rajasthan's Jodhpur is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Senior officials of the Defence Ministry and tri-services organisations will also be attending it.

The conference is also likely to carry out a comprehensive review of the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

"The commanders are likely to deliberate on an overall approach to deal with the evolving security situation in the region," a military source said.

The conference is scheduled a day ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike of September 29, 2016.

The commanders will also deliberate on ways to bring convergence among the Army, Navy and the Air Force, sources said.