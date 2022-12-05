 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's ties with China, Ukraine conflict set to figure in talks between Jaishankar and German foreign minister

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

A statement released by the German embassy said Baerbock is travelling to India against the background of the global consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file pic)

India's relationship with China and the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are set to figure in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday.

Baerbock is arriving here on Monday morning on a two-day visit.

During the two-day inaugural visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas will also play a role, a spokesman for Germany's Federal Foreign Office said in Berlin.

In this context, Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of New Delhi, the embassy said.

"In Baerbock's talks with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector," it said.