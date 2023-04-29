 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's ties with China 'abnormal' due to violation of border management agreements by Beijing says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

In his address, Jaishankar went on to explain how India approaches the world and engages Latin America and what should today's India and tomorrow's India mean.

India wants to ensure that its relations with all countries advance without seeking exclusivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he underlined that China falls into a somewhat different category because of the currently "abnormal" nature of ties which is an outcome of a violation of border management agreements by Beijing.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Santo Domingo on his first official visit to the Dominican Republic, also said that India has seen a dramatic expansion in connectivity, contacts, and cooperation across the region. Pakistan, however, remains an exception to this in view of cross-border terrorism, he said on Friday while addressing the diplomatic corps and young minds of the diplomatic school of the Dominican Republic.

"Whether it is the US, Europe, Russia, or Japan, we are trying to ensure that all these ties advance without seeking exclusivity. China falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties. That is an outcome of a violation of agreements regarding border management by them, Jaishankar said.

He said the rise of China and India in a parallel timeframe is also not without its competitive aspects. "When in other regions bid for Africa, the Pacific or Latin America, much of what is happening can be explained as the emergence of India's potential global footprint. In many cases, it is the result of autonomous forces such as business or mobility, he said.