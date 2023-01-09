 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's tea export prospect to G20 nations bright, say stakeholders

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

India exported 134.14 million kg of tea in the April-October period of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal, with a major chunk of the shipments going to traditional buyers among the G20 bloc, according to official data.

Indian tea industry's export prospect is bright, as a whole and to G20 nations in particular, amid the uncertainties arising out of the non-placement of fresh contracts from Iran, and doubts over the quality and quantity of the crisis-hit Sri Lankan crop, stakeholders said on Monday.

Over 112 million kg of tea was shipped out during the first seven months of the previous financial year, it showed.

"Prospect of tea exports, as a whole, and to G20 countries, in particular, is bright. Shipments to our traditional importers in the 20-nation bloc have picked up, according to year-on-year comparison," Tea Board India chairman Saurav Pahari told PTI.

"We have already achieved 63 per cent of the export target of 225 million kg this fiscal. Price realisation of exported volume is also satisfactory," he added.

If the international factors, such as geo-political tension arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, the inadequacy of containers and high freight charges, become better, tea export will pick up further, he said.