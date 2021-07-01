MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India's strides in medicine have contributed to make planet healthier: PM Modi on Doctors' Day

The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Greeting all doctors on National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making the planet healthier.

The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

"On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier," Modi tweeted.

He also shared an audio clip from his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast last Sunday in which he talked about Doctors' Day.

"We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors in the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time National Doctors' Day becomes all the more special," Modi had said in his radio broadcast.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Doctors' Day #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Jul 1, 2021 10:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.